Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $144.45

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

EOG opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.44. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

