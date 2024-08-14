Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $144.33

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,605,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.34. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

