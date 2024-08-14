Brokers Offer Predictions for FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

