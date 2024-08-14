Brokers Offer Predictions for The Honest Company, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Honest in a report released on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Honest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $394.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 933,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honest news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $188,166.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 933,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $379,933. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

