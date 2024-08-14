Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 16,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,451. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

