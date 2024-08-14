Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bumble from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after buying an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Bumble has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

