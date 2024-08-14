Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,419 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,098,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,603,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 205,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,055. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $110.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.31.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

