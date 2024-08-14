Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 194,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4,554.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,026. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

