Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,921 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

