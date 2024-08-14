Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 33,073 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of INTC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,433,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,010,426. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

