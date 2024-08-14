Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,827,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

