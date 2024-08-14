Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 5,670 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $443,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Renaissance IPO ETF Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.