Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.91. 5,306,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,646. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

