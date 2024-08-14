Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.09 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4,472.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

SPHB stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 356,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,256. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

