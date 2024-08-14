Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $2.41 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,161,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.
NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,948. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
