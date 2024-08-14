Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $700,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $49.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

