Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 579.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.74. 4,207,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,969. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $173.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

