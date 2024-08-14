Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,380 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

