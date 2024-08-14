Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,037 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $189.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.86. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

