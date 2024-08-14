Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,330 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,911,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJT stock opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
