Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 4,465 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,048,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IYR opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.