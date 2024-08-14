Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $271,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $260.34 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

