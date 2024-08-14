Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,508. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $165.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average is $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

