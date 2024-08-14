Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

