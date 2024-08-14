BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in July

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BYD Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 613,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. BYD has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50.

BYD Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.7221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26. BYD’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

