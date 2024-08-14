Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Up 67.2% in July

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

