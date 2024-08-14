CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.25 and last traded at C$24.04. Approximately 61,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 606,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.16.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.1842105 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

