Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 801,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 518,369 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,556.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. 2,314,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,753. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

