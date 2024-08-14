Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:CLDI remained flat at $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,274. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $137.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer with a novel stem cell-based therapy. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, formerly known as First Light Acquisition Group, is based in SAN DIEGO.

