Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$15.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

TSE ACQ traded down C$2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 334,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,290. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$27.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

