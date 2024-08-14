Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$1.25

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

PVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Paradigm Capital dropped their price objective on Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of PVT traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491. The firm has a market cap of C$32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.26. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.49.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

