Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$1.25

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
PVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Paradigm Capital dropped their price objective on Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PVT
Pivotree Stock Down 0.8 %
Pivotree Company Profile
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.