Capital One Financial Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.87. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after buying an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

