Capital Properties, Inc. (CPTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 30th

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Capital Properties Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPTP remained flat at $10.25 on Wednesday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.
Capital Properties Company Profile
