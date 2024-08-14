Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Up 4,205.0% in July

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 4,205.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREV opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $197.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

