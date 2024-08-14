Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Up 4,205.0% in July

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 4,205.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CREV opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $197.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.
About Carbon Revolution Public
