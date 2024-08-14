Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CJ stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.93. 182,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,013. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.80.
Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy
In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00. Insiders own 23.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
