Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 415.33% and a negative net margin of 34,911.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,611. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.