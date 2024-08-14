CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of CCLDP stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,550. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.
CareCloud Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.