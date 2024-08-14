CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CCLDP stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,550. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

