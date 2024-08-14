CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.12. 11,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 235,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

