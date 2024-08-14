CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. CarGurus traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

