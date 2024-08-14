Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 5,590.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

