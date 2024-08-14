Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.5 %

CGBDL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,713. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

