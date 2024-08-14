CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CB Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

CB Financial Services stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

