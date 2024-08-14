Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Trading Down 11.8%

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 5,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 50,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Ceapro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 18.88.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceapro Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

