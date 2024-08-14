Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:CNTA traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 260,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,532. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

