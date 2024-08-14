Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

Cepton Trading Down 0.3 %

Cepton stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.07. Cepton has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

