Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.
Cepton Trading Down 0.3 %
Cepton stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.07. Cepton has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday.
About Cepton
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cepton
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.