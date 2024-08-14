Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 37,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 587,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Certara by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Certara by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Certara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Certara by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

