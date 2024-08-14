CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

CF Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE CF opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

