Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %

CMMB stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMMB. Maxim Group raised Chemomab Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

