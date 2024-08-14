Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $418.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 413.50 ($5.28), with a volume of 422449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408 ($5.21).

CHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.41) to GBX 338 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.75) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.30) to GBX 460 ($5.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 372.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,709.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

