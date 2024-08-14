Chemring Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chemring Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 414.20 ($5.29) on Wednesday. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 258 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 428 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 372.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,709.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.41) to GBX 338 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.75) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.30) to GBX 460 ($5.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

